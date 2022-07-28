Lee Peltier: Rotherham United sign veteran defender on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed veteran defender Lee Peltier on a one-year deal.
The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season.
Peltier played alongside Millers boss Paul Warne for Yeovil Town between 2007 and 2009.
"The manager called me last week and asked if I fancied coming along. I'm buzzing to get it sorted," Peltier told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.