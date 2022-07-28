Aidan McGeady joined Hibs after leaving Sunderland this summer

Hibernian summer signing Aiden McGeady is facing the possibility of more than two months on the sidelines.

The 36-year-old suffered a recurrence of the medial ligament issue that kept him out of action for Sunderland from November until the end of last season.

The former Republic of Ireland winger could be out until at least October.

"It's a disappointing one," manager Lee Johnson said. "It's hard to put a timescale on it, but it's going to be minimum six weeks."

Johnson also explained his thinking behind appointing David Marshall, the goalkeeper who arrived from Queens Park Rangers, as Hibs' new team captain, with injured long-serving skipper Paul Hanlon stepping into a new "club captain" role and fellow centre-half Ryan Porteous as number three.

"It's not really a change, to be honest," he said. "It's a new regime isn't it. While it's a new regime, you're looking to bring the best qualities of each individual to that leadership role.

"The fact I haven't seen Hanlon kick a ball in anger yet and I've seen a lot of David Marshall over this pre-season period, it felt right."

Johnson insisted he is able to ignore concerns expressed in the media and by Hibs fans on social media after his short spell in charge was dogged by an early failure to qualify from their League Cup group.

"It's par for the course I'm afraid," he told BBC Scotland. "I've been a manager now for over 10 years and you have got to ride the highs and ride the lows. But, to be honest, we have been nothing but positive. The spirit has stayed strong.

"We understand there have been challenges for this pre-season, but we think we will turn those challenges into positives. Often these are outside of our control with the work permits and we now go into the season I believe with a good 11 and a strong bench to be able to adapt and change the game as we want it to be."

Hibs open their Premiership campaign away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

"It was always going to be our bread and butter, the league season," Johnson added.

"We have got a belief and trust if you like in the way we are working and I think it's a really exciting time. Me personally, I'm just willing and wanting the lads to ping the lids and put on a really good performance at St Johnstone."