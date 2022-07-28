Ellis Taylor: Hartlepool United sign winger on season-long loan from Sunderland
Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool
Hartlepool United have signed winger Ellis Taylor on a season-long loan from Championship side Sunderland.
The 19-year-old joined Sunderland when he was nine years old and signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2021.
He made four appearances for the club during his breakout season last term.
"This is a great opportunity I couldn't turn down and I can't wait to get started," the Hartlepool-born youngster told the club's website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.