Ellis Taylor's four appearances for Sunderland came in the Carabao Cup and the Papa John's Trophy

Hartlepool United have signed winger Ellis Taylor on a season-long loan from Championship side Sunderland.

The 19-year-old joined Sunderland when he was nine years old and signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2021.

He made four appearances for the club during his breakout season last term.

"This is a great opportunity I couldn't turn down and I can't wait to get started," the Hartlepool-born youngster told the club's website. external-link

