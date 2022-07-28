Anthony Limbrick: Cymru Premier champions The New Saints sack head coach
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League
Cymru Premier champions The New Saints have sacked head coach Anthony Limbrick.
It follows the club's Europa Conference League exit on Tuesday, having lost 2-0 on aggregate to Vikingur Reykjavík.
Saints had previously been beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.
Limbrick was appointed head coach in April 2021 and guided them to a record 14th league title last season and the JD Welsh Cup.
In a short statement on his departure, the club said it had "relieved first team head coach Anthony Limbrick of his duties with immediate effect, with a view to agreeing a mutually agreed termination of his contract".
Saints added: "The club would like to thank Anthony for the work he carried out at the club and will be making no further comment on the decision at this time."