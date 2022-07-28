Enock Lusiama: Accrington Stanley sign striker on one-year deal
Accrington Stanley have signed striker Enock Lusiama on a one-year deal.
The 22-year-old moved to England from Spain three years ago and has played non-league football with Darwen and Daisy Hill.
"It's exciting to get my first professional contract," he told the club website.
"I couldn't believe it when the gaffer said he was offering me a deal. I had to compose myself. It's a dream come true for me and I am buzzing."
