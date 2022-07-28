Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kyogo Furuhashi is targeting "even bigger numbers" in his second season with Celtic after netting 20 times last season. (Sun) external-link

Maccabi Haifa's qualifying victory over Olympiacos means Celtic will make an additional £950,000 from their Champions League group stage appearance. (Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes last season's title-winning players, including Reo Hatate, "can be a lot better" in the new campaign. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Postecoglou reports forward Albian Ajeti could leave Celtic this summer. (Sun) external-link

Defender Nikola Katic has spoken of the difficulty of trying to re-establish at Rangers after being out on loan last season. (Express) external-link

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish believes Katic's Ibrox career is over. (Sun) external-link

Ally McCoist believes Ryan Kent will sign a new deal at his former club Rangers, with Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos close to agreeing new terms as per McCoist's prediction. (Record) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his Rangers squad is in a better state than when he took over in November. (Express) external-link

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson believes the club's defensive recruitment can be the catalyst for success. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Ross County forward William Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury on his debut. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Raith Rovers have made a move to sign former Inter Milan defender Ryan Nolan, a former Republic of Ireland youth international. (Sun) external-link