Nick Anderton was a regular part of Bristol Rovers' defence as they won promotion to League One

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

The 26-year-old will undergo an operation in the coming weeks to remove part of the bone in his thigh.

Anderton joined Bristol Rovers in May 2021 from Carlisle United and made 39 appearances last season, scoring three goals.

"This diagnosis has come as a huge shock to both myself and my family," Anderton said in a statement.

"However, we are remaining positive and hopeful.

"I want to thank everyone at Bristol Rovers, especially club doctor Ian Ferguson and head of medical Stuart Leake, the specialists at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham and my family for their continued support."

Osteosarcoma is a type of sarcoma, external-link a rare form of cancer that develops in supporting tissue in the body.

Bristol Rovers CEO Tom Gorringe said: "Everyone at Bristol Rovers shares our sympathies for Nick at this difficult time and we will do everything possible to help support Nick and his family during his recovery.

"I am sure everyone will want to show their support for Nick, which will help him immensely as he recovers.

"I would also ask that everyone shows respect for his and his family's privacy during this time."