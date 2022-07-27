Close menu

Jack Degruchy: Doncaster Rovers sign former York City midfielder

Doncaster Rovers
Jack Degruchy becomes Doncaster's ninth signing of the summer transfer window

Doncaster Rovers have signed former York City midfielder Jack Degruchy.

The 18-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year having been on trial in pre-season.

"He wants to be a footballer and he's done everything in a five or six week period to do that," Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey told the club website.

"He's been involved in every game and played in a couple of games with the youth team when we've asked him to. He's just got on with things.

"He's integrated himself into the group really well and I think he's a good prospect."

