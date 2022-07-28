Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Andy Smith was part of Grimsby's side that returned to the EFL at the first attempt last season

Hull City central defender Andy Smith has re-joined Grimsby Town on loan.

The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at the club, has agreed a season-long loan deal with the newly-promoted League Two side.

Smith played 20 times for the Mariners and featured in both of the play-off matches as Grimsby ended a season-long spell in the National League.

"Ever since the final on the last day of the season I wanted to come back," Smith told the club website.

"The set-up here is brilliant, I got minutes last year playing a few games so hopefully that's something I can build on and see where that takes me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.