Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Anthony Forde had a loan spell at Scunthorpe United

Wrexham have signed winger Anthony Forde from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

Forde, who came through the ranks at Wolves, has signed a two-year deal with the Dragons.

The 28-year-old was with Walsall and Rotherham before joining Oxford in 2019, where he scored four goals in 93 games.

"I know about the history of the club and think there are exciting times ahead," Forde said.

"First and foremost, I'll give 100 per cent. Hopefully I can get some assists and a few goals, and create a lot of chances for the team."

Forde is Wrexham's fourth summer signing following the arrival of Jordan Tunnicliffe, Mark Howard and Elliot Lee.

"He's played a lot of his football at Championship level, so it's a really strong signing for us," manager Phil Parkinson said.