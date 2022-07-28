Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Theo Corbeanu helped MK Dons to the League One play-offs during his time on loan with the club last season

Blackpool have signed forward Theo Corbeanu from Premier League side Wolves on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Canada international has also signed a new deal with Wolves, keeping him with the Molineux club for a further four years.

Corbeanu, who has played once for Wolves, spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons last season.

He joins Blackpool hoping to make Canada's squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

"It's a big year coming up for Theo. He's obviously got World Cup ambitions with Canada, so it would be brilliant if he could force his way into the squad and progress to that stage," Wolves' strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson said. external-link

"He's been with [Wolves boss] Bruno Lage and the first-team throughout the whole of this pre-season and it's the first time the coaches have seen him.

"They've had a long time to assess him and the contribution that he can make, but they just feel that he needs the challenge of Championship football - the same way that so many have done over recent years."

