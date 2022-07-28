Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Llandudno, Abergavenny Town and Briton Ferry Llansawel have been removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Cymru North side Llandudno beat Holyhead 2-1 in the first round, but have been removed after fielding two ineligible players.

Abergavenny and Briton Ferry have also been removed for rule breaches.

Afan Lido will advance in place of Briton Ferry, but Abergavenny will not be replaced by Llanelli as they have also been thrown out for a rule breach.

Llantwit Major, Mold Alexandra and Prestatyn Town were found proven of breaching the same rule, but those clubs were beaten in the first round.

Nathaniel MG Cup - Revised Second Round draw

Northern section

Cefn Druids v Buckley Town

Caersws v Holywell Town

Colwyn Bay v Flint Town United

Holyhead Hotspur v Caernarfon Town

Gresford Athletic v Airbus UK Broughton

Guilsfield v Ruthin Town

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints

Chirk AAA v Bala Town

Southern section

Aberystwyth Town v Llanidloes Town

Pontypridd United v Carmarthen Town

Afan Lido v Cwmbran Celtic

Trefelin BGC v Taffs Well

Ammanford v Swansea University

Haverfordwest County v Barry Town United

Cardiff Met v Newtown