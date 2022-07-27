Last updated on .From the section Irish

Liam Millar celebrates scoring the opener for Basel in north Belfast

Crusaders impressed in a 1-1 home draw with Basel but the Irish League side were beaten 3-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Seaview team had it all to do after the first leg in Switzerland and they fell behind in the first half when Liam Millar curled into the top corner.

Crues captain BJ Burns diverted Jarlath O'Rourke's shot into the net to make it 1-1 early in the second half.

Jonathan McMurray went close for the hosts as Basel held on to progress.

More to follow....