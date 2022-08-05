Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Millwall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Hull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Burnley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Blackburn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Blackpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Cardiff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Coventry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|West Brom
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Luton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Preston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Wigan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Norwich
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Sheff Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
