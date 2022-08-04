Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha scored from the penalty spot as Crystal Palace beat Arsenal 3-0 in this fixture last season.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace midfielders Michael Olise and James McArthur are out with respective foot and groin injuries.

Defender James Tomkins has a muscle issue, while goalkeepers Jack Butland and Sam Johnstone are also sidelined.

Arsenal are likely to be without midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who is struggling with a groin issue.

Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira are all recovering from injuries, with Mikel Arteta admitting that "most of them" will be available.

French defender William Saliba is in line for a first start in an Arsenal shirt, while former Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko should also make their debuts.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost one of their past eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2, D5).

The Eagles are aiming to win consecutive league games against the Gunners for the first time after a 3-0 home victory in April.

That victory over Arsenal last season was their joint-biggest home win of the campaign, having also beaten Tottenham and Norwich by the same scoreline.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won their opening league match in five of their previous 22 top-flight campaigns (D7, L10), although they've been victorious in two of their last four season curtain-raisers (D1, L1).

The Eagles lost only four of their 19 Premier League home fixtures last season (W7, D8).

They ended last season unbeaten in six games at Selhurst Park, winning three of those matches.

Patrick Vieira's side have kept a clean sheet in their last five home games, equalling a club record set between March and April 1992.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their opening Premier League match in five of the last nine seasons (W4), including a 2-0 defeat to Brentford last term.

This is the third successive season that the Gunners have started their top-flight campaign with a London derby.

Mikel Arteta's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league fixtures.

Bukayo Saka was the top league scorer last season with 11 goals - it's the joint-lowest total by an Arsenal player in the Premier League since Robin van Persie also scored 11 in 2006-07 and 2008-09.

Gabriel Jesus scored six goals and recorded one assist in his final seven league games for Manchester City.

