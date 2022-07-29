Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle have signed Dutch defender Nigel Lonwijk from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old spent last season with Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch top division where he made 22 appearances and scored one goal.

"He is a versatile defender who can play in any position," manager Steven Schumacher said. external-link

"He is quick and aggressive and has good ability in possession."

Lonwijk played youth football for PSV Eindhoven before signing for Wolves in 2020.

The centre-back has played one game for the Netherlands at under-16 level.

Argyle get their new League One campaign under way at home against Barnsley on Saturday.

'Lonwijk has come to add competition'

Analysis - BBC Radio Devon sports editor, Alan Richardson

The Pilgrims' transfer signings over the last 15 months have been spot-on and manager Stephen Schumacher is on record saying he landed five of his six targets this summer.

Whether young Lonwijk is the sixth remains to be seen, but he arrives with an exciting pedigree.

Schumacher says the Dutch player has come to add competition for places and with a couple defenders still working their way back from injury, it may well be the 19-year-old's chance comes sooner rather than later.

