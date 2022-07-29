James Brown: Blackburn Rovers loan defender to Stockport County for the season
Stockport
Blackburn Rovers have loaned full-back James Brown to League Two side Stockport County for the season.
The 24-year-old defender joined Rovers in January after a successful trial, and spent time in the under-23s.
He made his full debut at Birmingham on the final day of the Championship campaign last season, after three years at Irish club Drogheda.
"He's played a lot of senior football over in Ireland and earned his move to Blackburn," boss Dave Challinor said.
"He's a forward thinking defender who can play in a variety of positions down that right hand side."
