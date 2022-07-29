Close menu

James Brown: Blackburn Rovers loan defender to Stockport County for the season

James Brown
James Brown made the PFAI Team of the Year during his time at Irish side Drogheda

Blackburn Rovers have loaned full-back James Brown to League Two side Stockport County for the season.

The 24-year-old defender joined Rovers in January after a successful trial, and spent time in the under-23s.

He made his full debut at Birmingham on the final day of the Championship campaign last season, after three years at Irish club Drogheda.

"He's played a lot of senior football over in Ireland and earned his move to Blackburn," boss Dave Challinor said.external-link

"He's a forward thinking defender who can play in a variety of positions down that right hand side."

