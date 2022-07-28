Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title on the final day of the 2021-22 season

The BBC will show Chelsea's first game in the defence of their Women's Super League title on Sunday, 11 September.

The match against West Ham kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 12:30 BST and will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The first WSL match of the 2022-23 season will see Tottenham host Manchester United on 10 September at 12:30 BST and be shown on Sky Sports.

Manchester City's home against Arsenal at 19:00 BST on Sunday, 11 September will also be on Sky Sports.

The other games on the opening weekend of the WSL season will be streamed on the FA Player.

