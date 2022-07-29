Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Fejiri Okenabirhie scored 14 goals in 44 league games for Doncaster

Cambridge United have signed forward Fejiri Okenabirhie on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal youth team player joins as a free agent, having been released by Doncaster Rovers earlier in the summer.

Okenabirhie failed to make an appearance for Rovers last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

"Recovering from such a long time out can take time, and we are aware that Fejiri won't be game ready for a little while," said U's boss Mark Bonner.

"Our aim and Fejiri's aim is to return to the levels he hit the season before last, and with that collective desire, we are hopeful he can follow a similar path as many of our players and experience some highlights with us."

