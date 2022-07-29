Last updated on .From the section Watford

The length of Mario Gaspar's deal at Watford has not been disclosed

Watford have signed former Villarreal defender Mario Gaspar.

The 31-year-old was recently released by the Spanish side after making more than 400 appearances over 13 years.

Last season he featured 18 times in all competitions, including coming off the bench in their Uefa Super Cup defeat by Chelsea.

In 2021, the ex-Spain international helped Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final.

Mario scored two goals in three appearances for his country, with his last cap for La Roja coming in 2016.

He left Villarreal as the third-highest appearance maker in the club's history.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Watford forward Kwadwo Baah has made a season-long loan more to German second division side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.