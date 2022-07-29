Russell Martin will celebrate a year in charge at Swansea City on 1 August

Russell Martin is hoping to finish "a lot higher than last season" as he gets set for his second year in charge of Swansea City.

Former MK Dons boss Martin led Swansea to 15th place in his first campaign at the Championship club.

While he has refused to set a "definitive target" for 2022-23, Swansea's head coach feels his are better placed now than they were on the eve of last season.

"We are much better prepared," he said.

"We have a core group of players who have lived it for a year. We have added some players who know what we expect. We are in a better place than we were last year for what we want to do."

Swansea begin the season with a trip to Rotherham United on Saturday.

They have lost Flynn Downes, one of the stars of Martin's maiden campaign at the helm, over the summer but replaced him with Joe Allen - though he will not be fit for the opening day - and signed defenders Harry Darling and Nathan Wood.

The two centre-backs are likely to make competitive debuts at Rotherham alongside another new recruit, on-loan left-wingback Matty Sorinola.

Martin says Swansea are "working on" a bid to bring in a new right-wingback having lost Cyrus Christie, with Joel Latibeaudiere favourite to fill that slot against the Millers.

The good news for Swansea is that Joel Piroe remains at the club despite speculation that he could be a target for Premier League clubs.

"We are probably a couple of positions and key roles away from being really happy with the squad," Martin said.

"We really believe in the group. We have a core young group of men who have so much potential. It's our job to try to maximise that.

"If they are able to ride the tough moments, if they are able to overcome the challenges, then who knows where it will take us.

"We have a group of supporters who feel really connected to the team again I think. I think that connection will go a long way to helping us this season finishing hopefully a lot higher than we did last season."

The likelihood is that players will have to leave Swansea before Martin is allowed to bring in any further signings.

Ryan Bennett remains on the payroll despite being told he has no future under Martin, while the likes of Nathanael Ogbeta, Brandon Cooper, Jordon Garrick, Liam Cullen and Kyle Joseph may also be allowed to leave should offers come in.

Martin says he has had "great chats" with Swansea's American owners ahead of the new season.

"They want what's the best for the football club," he said. "Ambition can be really dangerous. You see some of the clubs who have been ambitious - that means spending money - and things have turned toxic and dangerous for the football pretty quickly.

"Their ambition is to have a club that is run in a more sustainable way.

"They want to be back in the Premier League at some point in the future but they also understand that the club is in a different position to what it was two years ago and three years ago, so we are going to have to do it in a different way.

"We are sitting here with probably 12, 13, 14 teams who genuinely think they have a chance of being in and around the play-offs at least. We will see."

Ben Cabango is in the squad for Rotherham having not played since April because of an ankle injury, while Allen's absence means there could be a start in midfield for Jay Fulton, who has impressed in pre-season having been something of a fringe figure last year.