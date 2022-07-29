Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Teddy Jenks spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Teddy Jenks on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton when he was 10 and made the first of his two first-team appearances in the EFL Cup in 2019.

He spent the last campaign on loan with Aberdeen, playing 24 times in the Scottish Premiership and scoring twice.

Jenks has links to Crawley through manager Kevin Betsy, who he played for while part of England Under-15s.

