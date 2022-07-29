Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's back! The Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend, with Livingston hosting Rangers in the early kick-off before three more Saturday fixtures and reigning champions Celtic bringing up the rear on Sunday as they hoist the title flag before facing Aberdeen.

So here's our first rundown of team news, stats and squad selectors.

Livingston v Rangers (Saturday, 12:00 BST)

Goalkeeper Shamal George is in line to make his Livingston debut after joining from Colchester United, but defender Tom Parkes is set to be out for a further six to nine months after being told he needs fresh knee surgery.

Morgan Boyes remains out while Cristian Montano will be assessed after a head knock.

New Rangers signing Rabbi Matondo will miss out with a knock, while striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Alex Lowry are working their way back to fitness.

Colombia forward Alfredo Morelos, defender Filip Helander and midfielder Ianis Hagi are also absent from injuries picked up last season.

Did you know? Rangers have won their latest seven meetings with Livingston and are unbeaten on the opening day in their last 19 top-flight seasons, winning 14 of those.

Pick your Livingston XI



















Pick your Rangers XI



















Heart of Midlothian v Ross County (15:00)

Hearts are closing in on a fully-fit squad after winger Josh Ginnelly returned to training on Thursday after a knock.

Midfielder Cammy Devlin, forward Euan Henderson and defender Lewis Neilson have also brushed off fitness issues.

Ross County will be without William Akio after he went off with a knee injury during his debut against East Fife.

Fellow winger Josh Sims has recovered from a knock and is in the squad, while striker Dom Samuel will return from a wrist problem.

Did you know? The two sides have drawn seven of their latest nine meetings, with Hearts winning the other two, since County's last win - 1-0 at Tynecastle in March 2017.

Pick your Ross County XI



















Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI



















Kilmarnock v Dundee United (15:00)

Blair Alston, Liam Donnelly, Fraser Murray and Kyle Lafferty have all re-joined the Kilmarnock squad after recovering from various injuries.

But Scott Robinson had a setback during pre-season ,on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemmings is still out while Chris Stokes will hopefully join training next week.

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross is still waiting on pending work permits for Australia internationals Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich, but winger Glenn Middleton signed from Rangers on Friday.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from an Achilles operation in March.

Did you know? Dundee United are winless in their last three opening-day games to a Scottish Premiership season, losing twice and last winning in 2014-15.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Pick your Dundee United XI



















St Johnstone v Hibernian (15:00)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has several unnamed injury concerns and anticipates being without as many as nine players.

Those include long-term injury victims David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Tony Gallacher.

New goalkeeper Remi Matthews and centre-back Alex Mitchell could make their debuts after joining on loan during the week.

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks, while left-back Lewis Stevenson and versatile Chris Cadden are also expected to miss the trip to Perth, along with long-term knee injury victims Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to contention after a heel problem, but full-back Demetri Mitchell and centre-half Paul Hanlon are still short of match fitness and may not feature this weekend.

Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja and French attacker Elie Youan are available after receiving their work permits.

Did you know? St Johnstone are winless on their opening game of each of the last four league seasons, losing twice, although all were away from home, while Hibs have won on the opening day of each of their five Premiership seasons.

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Pick your Hibernian XI



















St Mirren v Motherwell (Sunday, 15:00)

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson will be available after the Northern Ireland international's knee injury proved not as serious as first feared.

Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy are being monitored after returning to training following fitness issues.

Academy director Steven Hammell will take temporary charge of Motherwell following the departure of Graham Alexander and assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

Hammell will have a day to assess his squad following Thursday's Europa Conference League exit in Sligo, but left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines.

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in their latest six meetings with St Mirren, although four of those were draws.

Pick your St Mirren XI



















Pick your Motherwell XI



















Celtic v Aberdeen (16:30)

Celtic will be without Carl Starfelt as the Swedish defender is short of match fitness despite returning to training on Friday following his recent hamstring injury.

Yosuke Ideguchi is the champions' only other absentee as the midfielder faces a few weeks out after needing stitches for a leg gash picked up in training.

Aberdeen will have new signings Hayden Coulson and Callum Roberts in their squad.

Midfielder Connor Barron faces another three to four weeks out, while left-back Jack MacKenzie is due to resume training in the coming days.

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales cannot face his parent club.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions, winning 14 of those.

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team