Scotland Under-21 winger Glenn Middleton has joined Dundee United from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old finished his second loan spell at St Johnstone at the end of last season and has also been loaned to Hibernian and Bradford City.

He has agreed a three-year contract at Tannadice.

The Tangerines open their Scottish Premiership campaign away to promoted Kilmarnock on Saturday and face AZ in the Europa Conference League next week.

Jack Ross' team host the Dutch side in Thursday's third qualifying round first leg.

Middleton made 48 appearances for Saints, scoring five times, and also netted five goals for Rangers in 2018.

