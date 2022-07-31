Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "could have been a lot more clinical" as they opened their Scottish Premiership defence with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou warns his players they cannot get lulled into thinking they can afford to miss chances simply because Celtic create so many. (Record) external-link

Tom Lawrence, who made his Rangers debut in Saturday's win at Livingston, says the Ibrox side must up their game against Union Saint-Gilloise in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sun) external-link

Union SG defender defender Christian Burgess hopes Rangers have cost themselves Champions League progress by selling Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey. (Record) external-link

Former Celtic man Kris Commons believes Antonio Colak is ready to make an impact for Rangers in Champions League qualifying. (Record) external-link

Caretaker boss Stevie Hammell expects to discuss Motherwell's route forward after guiding them to victory against St Mirren but insists he has not thought about replacing Graeme Alexander. (Sun) external-link

Drey Wright is not fearing relegation with St Johnstone following Saturday's opening day loss to Hibernian and believes the Perth side are yet to click. (Courier - subscription required) external-link