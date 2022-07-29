Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Krystian Bielik made 17 appearances for Derby County last season

Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County.

The 24-year-old previously played for Blues during a short-term loan spell in 2017 when he made 10 appearances.

The Poland international went on to join the Rams from Arsenal in 2019 and he has made 49 appearances during his time with the club.

"I am happy to be back. I had a great time here. I can't wait really to be ready," he told the club website.

"I want to play as many games as I can do and enjoy time with the lads. I hope it will be a good season and we can achieve something good, something nice."

Bielik turned out 17 times for Derby last season as they were relegated from the Championship and also scored against Blues in their 2-2 draw on 30 January.

