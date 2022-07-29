Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Collins was Bristol Rovers' top scorer last season with 18 goals in all competitions

Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins has signed a two-year extension to stay with the club until 2025.

The 25-year-old returned to Bristol Rovers last summer having been part of the club's academy.

He scored 18 goals for Rovers, making him their top scorer, including two in the 7-0 win over Scunthorpe that saw the club promoted to League One.

In a recent interview with BBC Bristol he said he was setting his goal target "high" this upcoming season.

"I love it here and last year was special in so many ways. I'm looking forward to even more good times and, if the next three years are anything like the last one, then I can't wait," Collins said external-link .

"There's lots more goals in my locker and it's an honour to represent the blue-and-white quarters."

Collins' previous clubs include Newport County, Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers, and he also went on loan to Notts County, Tranmere Rovers, Maidstone and Colchester United during a three-year spell with Wolves.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton added: "Aaron was superb last season and was a huge contributing factor to our success.

"He was asked to play in a position that was unfamiliar to him and he led the line tirelessly. As a club, we need to make sure we tie our assets down to long-term deals."