Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he will be involved in Manchester United's friendly with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Portugal forward wants United to let him leave this summer and missed the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons.

Ronaldo, 37, was also left out of United's squad for Saturday's friendly with Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

But he suggested on Instagram he will face La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Commenting on a post by a Ronaldo fan page external-link about him missing the game in Norway, he wrote: "Domingo o rei joga" which translates as "Sunday the king plays".

United said players not in the 21-man travelling squad for the Atletico game - which includes new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen - "will take part in Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured."

Ronaldo met with United manager Erik ten Hag on Tuesday and is understood to have reiterated his desire to leave the Old Trafford outfit. He also missed Wednesday's match against Wrexham that was held behind closed doors.

Ten Hag has previously said Ronaldo is "not for sale" and "in our plans".

Ronaldo returned to United last season after spells with Real Madrid and Juventus.

While he finished as the club's top scorer, United endured a disappointing season, missing out on Champions League qualification after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

That means Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year, faces playing in the Europa League for the first time.

It is not something he is viewing with relish and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels there could be more attractive options available to him at this stage in his career.

Chelsea ended their interest in the player earlier this month, while he has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico fans have urged their club not to get involved in discussions around signing Ronaldo.

United open their 2022-23 Premier League season at home to Brighton on Sunday, 7 August.