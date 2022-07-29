Wolverhampton Wanderers: Pick the starting line-up for the next Wolves match
From the section Wolves
Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Wolves play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...
My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up
Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Wolves - go straight to all the best content