Close menu

Southampton: Predict the starting line-up for the next Saints match

From the section Southampton

Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Southampton play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...

My Southampton line-up

Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

How to follow Southampton on the BBC bannerSouthampton banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport