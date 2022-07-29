Close menu

Brighton & Hove Albion: Predict the starting line-up for the next Seagulls match

From the section Brighton

Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Brighton play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...

My Brighton line-up

Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport