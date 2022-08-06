Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00HullHull City
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Birmingham21102114
2Millwall11002023
3Hull11002113
4Burnley11001013
5Blackburn11001013
6Blackpool11001013
7Cardiff11001013
8Watford11001013
9Coventry10101101
10Swansea10101101
11West Brom10101101
12Middlesbrough10101101
13Rotherham10101101
14Sunderland10101101
15Preston10100001
16Wigan10100001
17Luton10100001
18Bristol City100112-10
19Norwich100101-10
20QPR100101-10
21Reading100101-10
22Sheff Utd100101-10
23Huddersfield200213-20
24Stoke100102-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport