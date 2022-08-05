Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker and Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard were England teammates a decade ago

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will be without new signings Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks, who have respective thigh and calf injuries.

But midfielder Marcus Tavernier could make his debut after signing for £10m from Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Aston Villa have a fully fit squad with Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings recovering from their injury niggles.

Calum Chambers is also available again after missing last weekend's friendly against Stade Rennais with illness.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Bournemouth worry me a bit because they haven't done a lot of transfer business since winning promotion.

Aston Villa haven't signed as many players as I thought they would this summer either, but they already had a lot of quality in their squad and this is a great opportunity for them to get off to a good start.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won the last three meetings by the same 2-1 scoreline.

Aston Villa have scored in each of their last eight games against the Cherries in all competitions.

Nine of Villa's 11 goals against Bournemouth have come in the second half of games, including all four in the Premier League.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth kept 21 clean sheets on their way to earning promotion last season, more than any other Championship side.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games (W6, D4) since a 1-0 defeat to Hull in the Championship in January.

However, they have won just three of their last 13 Premier League matches at the Vitality Stadium (D3, L7).

This is Bournemouth's 191st Premier League match, but the first without Eddie Howe in the dugout.

Dominic Solanke scored 29 goals last season and was the highest scoring English player in the top four tiers of English football.

Aston Villa

Since returning to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa have finished 17th, 11th and 14th.

This is the sixth time Villa have faced newly promoted opposition in their opening match of a Premier League campaign - they have won only one of the previous five (D1, L3), but that did come at Bournemouth in 2015-16.

Aston Villa won only two of their final 11 Premier League fixtures last season (D3, L6).

Philippe Coutinho has been involved in three goals in his last two Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, scoring and assisting in his only previous visit to the Vitality Stadium in a 4-0 win for Liverpool in December 2017.

