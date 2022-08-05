Fulham v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marco Silva's last match as a Premier League manager was in charge of Everton against Liverpool in December 2019

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are set to be without Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah, who have both picked up injuries in pre-season.

Joe Bryan missed the club's final friendly with Villarreal with a hand injury and will be assessed.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is back after missing the Community Shield through injury while Naby Keita will be assessed after illness.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas have all been ruled out.

The Reds will also be without Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are recovering from injuries sustained over the summer.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Ali is right to say that I'm not going to follow Lawro and back Liverpool to win every week - I want to banish that kind of bias!

But he's wrong to think I'm going to say they will lose this one.

Liverpool were very good in the Community Shield and Saturday is going to be a difficult day for Fulham on their return to the top flight. I think they will struggle all season, too.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham were unbeaten in both Premier League games against Liverpool in 2020-21, drawing 1-1 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.

The Cottagers have won just one of their last six Premier League home games against Liverpool (D1, L4), a 1-0 victory in December 2011.

Fulham

Fulham scored 106 league goals on their way to winning the Championship title in 2021-22.

Each of their last three Premier League campaigns have ended in relegation - 2013-14, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The Cottagers have lost their first league match of the season directly after promotion to the top flight on the last five occasions.

Fulham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games (D2, L8), but their last top-flight victory came against Liverpool in March 2021.

Fulham can equal the club's top-flight record of seven consecutive home defeats, set between November 1961 and February 1962.

Liverpool

Liverpool finished second in the last season's top flight, scoring 94 goals, their second-highest total in the Premier League.

They are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games (W16, D3), a run stretching back to last December.

The Reds have won their past three Premier League matches, despite conceding the opening goal within the first 15 minutes each time - only Arsenal in March 2012 have ever won four consecutive Premier League games after coming from behind.

Liverpool have won their first Premier League match in each of the last four seasons, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League game in each of his five seasons with the club.

