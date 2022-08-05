Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has won four of his last five opening games to a season as a manager

TEAM NEWS

New signing Luis Sinisterra will not make his Leeds United debut after sustaining a hamstring injury in the friendly against Crystal Palace.

Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are all out, while Dan James is suspended.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez will miss at least several weeks after suffering a knee injury against Besiktas.

Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo are set to miss out, although Matija Sarkic, Toti and Hwang Hee-Chan may feature.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Along with Fulham and Bournemouth, I've got Leeds as going down this season. They only just stayed up last time and then sold their two best players, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, this summer.

Wolves have got some brilliant creative players but they are lacking firepower at the moment without the injured Raul Jimenez, so who is going to get their goals?

This is a hard one to predict, so I am going to sit on the fence - I know Ali will do exactly the same too.

Prediction: 0-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United and Wolves meet in the first match of a league season for just the second time. In the only previous encounter in 2012-13 in the Championship, Leeds won 1-0, while Wolves went on to be relegated.

Wolves are unbeaten in four away league games against Leeds United, since a 2-1 defeat in April 2016 in the Championship.

Wolves have only failed to score in one of their last 13 league games against Leeds, a 1-0 home loss in October 2016.

Leeds earned four points from two 90th-minute goals in this Premier League fixture last season. They drew 1-1 at home and won 3-2 at Molineux.

Leeds United

Leeds United preserved their top-flight status last season courtesy of a 2-1 win at Brentford and Burnley's home loss to Newcastle United.

They have lost their opening Premier League match in both seasons since returning to the top flight, conceding nine goals in defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool. They were previously unbeaten in 14 opening day matches in the top flight.

Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League home games.

They let in 79 Premier League goals last season, equalling Wigan Athletic's competition record for goals conceded by a team that avoided relegation.

They have won just one of their last nine league fixtures at Elland Road (D2, L6).

The Whites have picked up 15 points in their 12 Premier League games under Jesse Marsch (W4, D3, L5).

The 101 yellow and three red cards awarded to Leeds last season set a new Premier League record for one campaign.

Wolves

Wolves' defeat to Leicester City last season was their first on the opening day in six Premier League campaigns (W3, D2).

They could lose successive opening day fixtures for the first time since 2005.

They are winless in seven Premier League games (D2, L5), the longest run of any team.

In last season's Premier League, only eight goals were scored in the first half of Wolves' 19 away fixtures (six for, two against).

Wolves have not kept a clean sheet in nine league matches.

Since Wolves returned to the top flight in 2018, Conor Coady has played in 151 of the club's 152 Premier League matches, only missing a 1-1 home draw against Southampton on 23 November 2020.

