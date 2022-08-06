East Fife v Bonnyrigg Rose

East FifeEast Fife15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|East Fife
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Dumbarton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Stranraer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|7
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|8
|Elgin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|9
|Forfar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|10
|Stirling
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0