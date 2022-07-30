Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen, VAR, Kent, O'Riley, Welsh, Tavernier
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he's ready to tie down winger Ryan Kent on a new contract as he closes in on ensuring striker Alfredo Morelos stays at Ibrox. (Daily Express)
Motherwell are lining up ex-boss Stephen Robinson as the replacement for Graham Alexander. Robinson, who left Fir Park in December 2020 after three years, took over at St Mirren in February. (Daily Record)
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is "aware" of interest from Leicester City but insists he is fully focused on life at Parkhead. (Daily Record)
Celtic have turned down a loan bid with a £3.5m option to buy from Toulouse for Stephen Welsh, with the defender part of first team plans for the Scottish champions this season. (Daily Express)
Reports in Poland say Legia Warsaw have pulled the plug on a six-figure transfer for Aberdeen and Scotland defender David Bates. (Press & Journal, subscription required)
James Tavernier dreams of ending his career at Rangers as the Ibrox captain finalises talks over a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2026. (Scottish Sun)
Referee John Beaton is at the centre of a Scottish FA investigation over claims he said something out of turn to a supporter at Livingston on the final weekend of last season. (Daily Express)
VAR trials begin in the Premiership this weekend - with offline 'dry runs' at Livingston's game against Rangers today and St Mirren's match against Motherwell on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)
New Hibs full-back Marijan Cabraja says Josip Juranovic and Borna Barisic are proof that Scottish Premiership football can offer a pathway to the Croatian national team. (Scotsman)