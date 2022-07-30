Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Haverfordwest-born Angharad James began her career with Arsenal

Wales international Angharad James has joined Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal.

James left United States National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride by "mutual consent".

The 28-year-old has signed with Spurs until 2024, with the option of a further year.

"She is a very experienced midfielder who will add quality to the team both in and out of possession," Spurs head coach Rehanne Skinner said.

"Her growth and impact on the pitch has been evident and we feel she will thrive in our style of play."

James' fiancee Amy Turner joined Spurs earlier in July.