Liam Kelly said Graham Alexander deserved better from his players

Graham Alexander's decision to leave his post as Motherwell boss was partly down to "toxicity" towards him from fans, says captain Liam Kelly.

Anger and unrest poured from supporters on Thursday night after the club's Europa Conference League exit away to Sligo Rovers.

The Fir Park boss left the following day after 18 months in charge.

"He is OK. Obviously he is disappointed that he felt the time to move on is now," Kelly says.

"He felt that the toxicity levels towards him just weren't fair on us as players and him and his family.

"It just wasn't beneficial for anybody. Having spoken to him last night, I don't think he will mind me sharing that.

"The fact that he felt it was right for the group, for himself and his family, we are not going to question that."

Discontent among the support has been growing for some time despite holding on to a European spot last season.

Only three league wins have been recorded this calendar year, while performances have been inconsistent since January.

"We wish we had done better for the manager - he deserved better from the players," says goalkeeper Kelly, whose side start their Premiership campaign away to St Mirren on Sunday.

"But, ultimately, the situation is happening in front of our eyes, so no point moaning about it. We have a game to try to win and that is the least the fans deserve after what we gave them on Thursday."