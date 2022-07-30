Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Michael Kelly, 25, has spent his playing career in Ireland's top divisions

Carlisle United have signed goalkeeper Michael Kelly from Bray Wanderers on an initial one-year deal.

The 25-year-old has spent most of his playing career in Ireland's first and second tiers, the Premier and First Divisions, with spells at Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers.

"He's come very highly recommended," Carlisle manager Paul Simpson told the club website. external-link

"He needs to show us all now that he can cope with English football."

The Blues have the option of extending the 6ft 5ins (1.96m) shot-stopper's contract by another year if he performs well at Brunton Park.

"Without a doubt the other challenge for him is to push Tomas Holy for the starting spot," Simpson added.

"Tomas has been brought in as our number one but I think he needs competition."

Carlisle get their new League Two campaign under way at home to Crawley Town on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.