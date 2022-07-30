Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Bryce Hosannah joined Leeds after leaving Crystal Palace's academy in 2017

Wrexham defender Bryce Hosannah has extended his contract with the National League club.

Hosannah, 23, who joined the Dragons from Leeds United in August 2021, has signed a deal until 2024.

The 23-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for Phil Parkinson's side last season.

"He's a player with a lot of potential and we're looking forward to continuing to work with him this season," Parkinson said.

Hosannah said he had enjoyed his first season at Wrexham despite the club missing out on promotion.

"It was obviously a disappointing end, coming so close, but the season as a whole I really enjoyed," Hosannah said.

"I played in a number of roles, and got a lot of exposure to first-team football, so I'm looking forward to more of the same."