Gabriel Jesus has scored seven goals in pre-season since his move from Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick on his first appearance at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beat Sevilla 6-0 in the Emirates Cup.

Bukayo Saka struck twice, with the Gunners 4-0 up inside 19 minutes against the La Liga side.

Eddie Nketiah rounded off the win after a flowing counter-attack move.

Elsewhere, Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in Oslo, with Joao Felix scoring late on before a red card for United's Fred.

The Gunners' victory ends a successful pre-season campaign, during which Brazilian Jesus scored seven goals after his £45m move from Manchester City.

It was Saka who opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area, before Jesus doubled the hosts' lead, firing home Granit Xhaka's low cross.

He added a third just two minutes later, and Saka matched him before the 20-minute mark, pressing high and finishing well.

Xhaka went close to a fifth before Jesus grabbed his third from close range. Nketiah completed the scoring a minute from time.

There was more frustration for Erik ten Hag as he saw his Manchester United side undone by Portugal's Felix after 86 minutes at the Ullevaal Stadion. Felix set himself in the area before firing into the bottom corner.

Fred was dismissed in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech scored as Chelsea beat Udinese 2-0 at the Dacia Arena. A separate Blues side had already beaten the Italian team 3-1 at the same ground on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Brighton left Manchester City target Marc Cucurella out of their game with his former club Espanyol, after the full-back handed in a transfer request this week.