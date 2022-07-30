Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Ellery Balcombe spent last season on loan with Bromley in the National League

Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at National League side Bromley, where he earned the starting position.

He won the FA Trophy with the Ravens in a 1-0 victory over Wrexham at Wembley, and kept five clean sheets in 15 appearances.

The 6ft 3in (190cm) shot-stopper came through Brentford's youth programme.

Balcombe has also seen first-team action during loan spells with Boreham Wood and Doncaster Rovers between 2018 and 2021.

He was selected to make his debut in Crawley's League Two opener away at Carlisle United on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.