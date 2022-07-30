Last updated on .From the section Championship

Rotherham and Swansea shared the points on the opening day of the 2022-23 Championship season

Rotherham United and Swansea City are working with police to identify fans involved in "unacceptable, unsavoury behaviour" after Saturday's draw at the Millers' New York Stadium.

Both clubs have issued statements condemning events after the final whistle.

Rotherham said anyone involved in trouble would be banned from future matches.

"Rotherham United are incredibly disappointed with the behaviour of a small number of supporters following today's draw with Swansea City," a statement from the Yorkshire club said.

"Following a positive afternoon on the pitch - during which Paul Warne's side got off the mark with a point in the second tier - we are disappointed to be issuing this statement concerning the events involving a small section of both Millers and Swansea City fans located in the south-east corner of the stadium.

"Both clubs will now work together alongside South Yorkshire Police to identify and subsequently punish the perpetrators and the individuals in question will not be welcome back at AESSEAL New York Stadium, where we pride ourselves on creating an environment in which everyone can enjoy the game.

"We would once again like to thank the majority of our fan base who - as always - behaved impeccably and helped the team to perform on the pitch."

Almost 1,500 Swansea fans were part of a crowd of 10,454 in Rotherham.

The Welsh club's statement said they strongly condemned "the behaviour of a small number of supporters".

"At the conclusion of a game played in a great spirit and a terrific atmosphere, there were instances of unacceptable, unsavoury behaviour involving both Swansea and Rotherham fans in the south-east corner of the AESSEAL New York Stadium," it continued.

"Ourselves and Rotherham United will now work together - and with South Yorkshire and South Wales Police - to identify those involved in the scenes witnessed after the full-time whistle. Such behaviour is simply not acceptable.

"We want to thank the large majority of Swans fans who - as always - behaved impeccably. They represented the club and backed Russell Martin and the players brilliantly."

Rotherham took the lead in the game through an early goal from Chiedozie Ogbene with Harry Darling levelling for Swansea before half-time.

South Yorkshire Police and South Wales Police have been asked for comment.