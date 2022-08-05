Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United16:30Man CityManchester City
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez takes a penalty against West Ham.
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez saw his penalty saved in a 2-2 draw with West Ham last season.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly.

The Moroccan centre-back is the only definite absentee, while David Moyes could be tempted to hand a debut to Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing knee surgery.

Striker Erling Haaland is set to make his first Premier League start after his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

I don't see the Hammers causing City problems like they did when they drew 2-2 at London Stadium at the end of last season.

City hit five past them there on the opening day a couple of years ago and I think they will get a few goals this time too.

Prediction: 0-3

Chris Sutton's full predictions v football commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball

Flying away - Manchester City are currently on a club record run of 18 away league games without defeat, winning 14 and drawing four.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have faced Manchester City three times on the opening weekend of a top-flight season - the Hammers have lost all three matches without scoring.
  • City are unbeaten in their past 13 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W10, D3).
  • However, Pep Guardiola's side have drawn on their last three visits to the London Stadium in all competitions.

West Ham

  • West Ham won last season's opener 4-2 at Newcastle, ending a run of five consecutive losses on the opening day.
  • The Hammers hold the Premier League record for the most opening-day defeats with 14.
  • David Moyes' side took 10 points out of a possible 12 at home against the top four last season.
  • The Hammers scored in all of their 19 top-flight home games last term. The only other time they have achieved this was in 1926-27.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have lost just one of their last 28 Premier League games (W23, D4), and are unbeaten in their last 12 (W9, D3).
  • City suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Spurs in their opening league match last term - it was their only away loss in the top flight last season.
  • Jack Grealish has three goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances against West Ham.
  • Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Red Bull Salzburg and another treble on his Bundesliga debut as a substitute for Borussia Dortmund.
  • Alf Inge Haaland, Erling's father, made his final Premier League appearance for Manchester City against West Ham in April 2001.

My West Ham United line-up

Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Manchester City line-up

Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Aston Villa00000000
3Bournemouth00000000
4Brentford00000000
5Brighton00000000
6Chelsea00000000
7Crystal Palace00000000
8Everton00000000
9Fulham00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Leicester00000000
12Liverpool00000000
13Man City00000000
14Man Utd00000000
15Newcastle00000000
16Nottm Forest00000000
17Southampton00000000
18Tottenham00000000
19West Ham00000000
20Wolves00000000
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport