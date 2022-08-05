Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's latest manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping to get off to a winning start at Old Trafford.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are likely to be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who's appeared for just 45 minutes in pre-season.

Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is hoping that Alexis Mac Allister can shake off a groin issue to feature.

Jakub Moder is the only long-term absentee and remains sidelined with the knee injury he picked up last season.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

I just don't know what to expect from Manchester United.

Playing United at Old Trafford on the opening day used to be a daunting prospect, but not any more.

I love watching Brighton under Graham Potter and I think they will get something here.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v football commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United will open a top-flight season against Brighton for the first time.

Brighton have lost six of their last seven Premier League games against United, but did record an emphatic 4-0 home win in their last meeting in May.

The Seagulls have never won in 14 visits to Old Trafford, losing 12 of those trips, including the last eight in a row.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won their first Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons (L3), including a 5-1 against Leeds United last term.

The Red Devils have won 20 matches on the opening Premier League weekend, more than any other club.

Erik ten Hag will be the eighth manager (including caretakers) to take charge of Manchester United in the nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Six of the previous seven won their first match in charge.

The last five Dutchmen to manage in the Premier League have lost their opening game. Only one Dutch manager has won on his debut - Guus Hiddink with Chelsea at Aston Villa in February 2009.

Bruno Fernandes has four goals and two assists in five Premier League appearances against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have lost all 10 Premier League games they've played in Manchester - five against United and five versus City.

None of Brighton's opening Premier League matches in the past five seasons have finished level (W2, L3).

Graham Potter's side lost just one of their final nine games last season (W5, D3).

They had the fifth-best away record in the top flight last term, losing just four times (W7, D8).

Pascal Gross has scored in all three of Brighton's wins over Manchester United and has a total of four goals against the Red Devils.

My Manchester United line-up Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team