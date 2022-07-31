Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England forward Beth Mead has won the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 after edging Germany's Alexandra Popp, despite both players finishing on six goals.

Arsenal's Mead claimed the prestigious award as she had more assists than Popp, with the England player laying on five goals for her team-mates.

Germany captain Popp pulled out of Sunday's final with England after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

On a historic day, England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time to win Euro 2022.

It was England's first major trophy since the men won the 1966 World Cup, while it was the first major trophy for the Lionesses.

Mead, 27, scored in four of England's six games at the home tournament, including a hat-trick against Norway in the group stage on 11 July.

Meanwhile, Popp, 31, scored in all five of Germany's matches before the final, including both goals in the 2-1 semi-final win over France. But she had no assists in the tournament.