England match-winner Chloe Kelly says "this is what dreams are made of" after the Lionesses defeated Germany in the Euro 2022 final to win a first major trophy.

Ella Toone gave England the lead in front of 87,192 at Wembley - a record for a men's and women's European Championship final.

Lina Magull forced extra time before Manchester City's Kelly scored a 110th minute winner.

"This is unreal," added Kelly.

