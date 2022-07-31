Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Maguire is captain of Premier League side Manchester United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's appeal against a guilty verdict in a Greek court will be heard on 7 June, 2023.

The 29-year-old was given a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and 10 days in 2020 after he was arrested following an alleged altercation in Mykonos.

In accordance with Greek law, the appeal nullified the England international's conviction.

It also means there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

Maguire's sentence was suspended for three years.

He was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult following his arrest along with his brother Joe and family friend Christopher Sharman.

Both Joe Maguire and Sharman were sentenced to 13 months in prison, also suspended for three years.

All three men denied all charges.