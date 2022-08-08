West Bromwich Albion v Watford

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00WatfordWatford
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Button
- 2Furlong
- 4O'Shea
- 6Ajayi
- 3Townsend
- 8Livermore
- 14Molumby
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 18Grant
- 11Diangana
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Robinson
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 24Palmer
- 27Mowatt
- 35Yokuslu
Watford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 31Sierralta
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 8Cleverley
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 23Sarr
- 25Dennis
- 10João Pedro
Substitutes
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 9Manaj
- 16Gosling
- 18Asprilla
- 20Quina
- 26Hamer
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.