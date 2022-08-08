Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00WatfordWatford
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 6Ajayi
  • 3Townsend
  • 8Livermore
  • 14Molumby
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 18Grant
  • 11Diangana

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 27Mowatt
  • 35Yokuslu

Watford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 8Cleverley
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 23Sarr
  • 25Dennis
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 9Manaj
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 20Quina
  • 26Hamer
Referee:
Tim Robinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn22004046
2Sunderland21104314
3Burnley21102114
4Birmingham21102114
5Hull21102114
6Sheff Utd21012113
7Watford11001013
8QPR21013303
9Millwall21012203
10Reading21012203
11Cardiff21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14Luton20201102
15Wigan20201102
16Preston20200002
17Coventry10101101
18West Brom10101101
19Rotherham10101101
20Middlesbrough201134-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

